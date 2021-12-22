Birthday Club
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death

Visitation for Lofton Hazelwood is happening Friday.
Visitation for Lofton Hazelwood is happening Friday.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Kentucky officials have released the findings in the investigation into Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood’s death.

According to our sister station, WKYT, the coroner says Hazelwood, a Henderson native, died from alcohol toxicity.

[Previous: UK police investigating death of 18-year-old Henderson native]

UK police say there was no foul play in the case and no charges have been filed.

Officials say there was no evidence of physical coercion or forced drinking.

