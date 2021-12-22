Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carina Horrison.
Officers: Woman arrested after video surfaces of 1-yr-old being slapped
EPD: Woman killed on Savannah Drive; suspect in custody
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Affidavit released in double murder investigation
Posey Co. Deputy Hicks returns to Evansville
Posey Co. Deputy Hicks returns to Evansville

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew
EPD: Woman killed on Savannah Drive; suspect in custody
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin