Suspects in Kirkwood shooting plead not guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The suspects accused in what police called a deadly murder-for-hire plot last week, appeared in court Tuesday.

Court records show both 25-year-old Samuel Huggler and 18-year-old Daniel Alvey pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond.

Both men were accused in the triple shooting on Kirkwood Drive.

Authorities say Huggler hired Alvey to kill one of the victims. Three people were shot.

Officials say 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died from her injuries.

Another person is in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

