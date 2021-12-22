Sunny, Colder
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear, and cold. Low temps in the upper 20s.
Thursday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps in the lower 50s to mid-50s. Thursday night, becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.
Friday, mostly cloudy and warmer with high temps in the lower 60s. Scattered light rain during the day in the day and through Christmas Eve.
