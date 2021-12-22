Sheriff Wedding to present over $35K raised for area charities
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding is set to present area charities with over $35,000 on Wednesday.
That presentation is set for 10 a.m.
According to a press release, that money was raised during a holiday party he jointly hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club at the beginning of the month.
Officials say the money will be distributed among the following:
- Santa Clothes Club
- Deaconess Foundation
- Riley Children Services
- The Hadi Shriners
- St. Vincent Food Pantry
Sheriff Wedding says some of the money will also be going to the family of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Deputy Hicks returned to the Tri-State Tuesday.
He was shot in the head while responding to a wellness check in September.
He has since been recovering and going through rehab.
