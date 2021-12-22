Sheriff Wedding to present over $35K raised for area charities

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding is set to present area charities with over $35,000 on Wednesday.

That presentation is set for 10 a.m.

According to a press release, that money was raised during a holiday party he jointly hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club at the beginning of the month.

Officials say the money will be distributed among the following:

Santa Clothes Club

Deaconess Foundation

Riley Children Services

The Hadi Shriners

St. Vincent Food Pantry

Sheriff Wedding says some of the money will also be going to the family of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Deputy Hicks returned to the Tri-State Tuesday.

He was shot in the head while responding to a wellness check in September.

He has since been recovering and going through rehab.

