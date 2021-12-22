Birthday Club
Sheriff Wedding to present over $35K raised for area charities

Sheriff Dave Wedding.
Sheriff Dave Wedding.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding is set to present area charities with over $35,000 on Wednesday.

That presentation is set for 10 a.m.

According to a press release, that money was raised during a holiday party he jointly hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club at the beginning of the month.

Officials say the money will be distributed among the following:

  • Santa Clothes Club
  • Deaconess Foundation
  • Riley Children Services
  • The Hadi Shriners
  • St. Vincent Food Pantry

Sheriff Wedding says some of the money will also be going to the family of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Deputy Hicks returned to the Tri-State Tuesday.

He was shot in the head while responding to a wellness check in September.

He has since been recovering and going through rehab.

