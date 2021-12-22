Posey Co. woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from Sheriff’s Office

POSEY CO. Ind (WFIE) - A Posey County woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Trinity Tucker was sentenced to one year. However, officials say she will spend the first 30 days of that in jail and the remaining time on probation.

The Posey County Prosecutor Office says Tucker is also ordered to pay over $33,000 in restitution.

“Ms. Tucker was entrusted to handle public funds, and she repeatedly violated that trust in an egregious way,” stated Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “My office did not two reach a plea agreement with Ms. Tucker in this case. We respect the court’s sentence, as these are difficult cases. My office will continue to seek tougher sentences for offenders in our community that violate the public’s trust with criminal behavior.”

As part of her guilty plea, officials say Tucker admitted to stealing from the Sheriff’s Office during the calendar years 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Court records show that Tucker was an employee of the Posey County Sheriff’s Office during this time period.

Authorities say Indiana State Police were requested to investigate allegations of the stolen money.

During the investigation, investigators say they found that Tucker had stolen a total of $18,621 from the Sheriff’s Office.

During an interview with investigators, Tucker admitted that she had stolen cash on multiple occasions during the relevant time period. Tucker further admitted that she used the money to pay down her credit card debt

Officials say further evidence showed that Tucker owed an additional $14,424 for the costs of the special investigation conducted by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

The court ordered that she must pay this amount at well.

The county prosecutor says Tucker is to report to the Posey County Jail on Friday to start her sentence.

