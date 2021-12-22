Owensboro police holding 9th annual ‘Operation Santa’ food drive.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department will be holding its 9th annual “Operation Santa” food drive.

Starting at 9 Wednesday morning, some Owensboro police officers and their families will begin delivering boxes of goodies.

They’ll be doing it in makeshift sleighs and police cruisers.

They say they are able to provide over 300 food boxes to citizens in the community.

We’re told the program is funded with money raised from the annual “No Shave” fundraiser.

There were donations from local businesses and organizations too.

