Ky. First Lady delivers toys to Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky families impacted by the tornados are getting some early Christmas presents this week.

Toys from the drive organized by First Lady Britainy Beshear were delivered to Pennyrile State Park Tuesday.

Families being housed there got to pick out toys and clothes donated by communities across the commonwealth, as well as Kentucky State Police.

Volunteers say they have plenty and encourage anyone who needs help to come out.

“We can’t stress that enough. If you know anybody, if you see a name on the Salvation Army tree, go get that name. Come and get some toys. Make somebody’s Christmas,” said April Schurm.

“For the parents, whatever you need for you new home. Give us a list, give us your Christmas list. We will get it to you,” said Victoria Blaine.

The store front will be open through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, there’s still a way get toys online.

Click here for information on the Western Kentucky Toy Drive.

