Hopkins “Make Christmas Happen” event brings holiday spirit to Dawson Springs kids

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Local church members are bringing Christmas spirit to kids in the Dawson Springs community with Hopkins “Make Christmas Happen” event.

Donations flooded into First Baptist Church in hopes of making Christmas special for those whose lives have been changed by the storms.

“I don’t even know if we can begin to tell you how much we’ve received,” said Pastor Trent Keeton. “I can tell you that we’re having to turn people away because people have been so outpouring and supportive”

People have been encouraged to come and take anything they need. Items range from every day necessities like food and toiletries, to tables full of Christmas presents for the kids.

A big help for parents like Cindi Howton, who lost her home in the storm.

“It means Christmas for the kids and one less worry,” said Howton. “Right now, with everything the way it is, like I work at the school so I don’t have a job right now, so until everything gets back to normal.”

Santa came to listen to kids Christmas wishes, including Howton’s daughter Emmalyn.

“I got a jewelry box, and some things for my mom for Christmas, and my aunt Tammy,” said Emmalyn.

There have been so many donations, that Pastor Keeton has asked people to hold off on bringing more. He says that just speaks to how united Dawson Springs is.

“People are coming together. We have seen Mennonites, we’ve seen Amish, we’ve seen people from all race, we’ve seen people from all religion, all different beliefs,” said Keeton. “People are coming in here, there’s no arguing, there’s no fighting, there’s no politics. It’s just simply what do you need, how can we help.”

The First Baptist Church donation site is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The site will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

