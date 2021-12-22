Home destroyed after Fort Branch fire

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire completely destroyed a home in Fort Branch.

Crews were called to a fully involved structure fire in the 400 block of North Railroad Street just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Multiple agencies responded for manpower.

That included overhauling the house and salvaging items for the family affected.

So far, no word on any injuries or what started the fire.

