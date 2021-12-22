Birthday Club
Greenville Fire Dept. asking for more items for those affected by tornados

(West Side Nut Club)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Greenville Fire Department are asking for help with items for teenagers and adults.

They said in a social media post that they have plenty of toys for younger kids, but they are barely getting anything for teenagers.

They say they are in need of gifts for kids 13-18, both male and female.

Officials are also asking for adult accessories like tumblers, hairdryers, flat irons and any adult hygiene products.

They also say they are running low on baby accessories like bottles, pacifiers, baby wash, lotion and baby powder.

Although, they do say they have plenty of wipes and diapers.

Officials ask that you bring them to the upper building directly behind the fire department.

