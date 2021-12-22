Gov. Beshear announces new state website to help tornado victims

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear launched a new website Wednesday to help those impacted by the tornadoes that hit the state on December 10.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

The site includes information on government assistance programs, how to submit a claim to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and where to find temporary housing, meals and relief hotlines.

Click here to access the website.

Beshear also gave an update on storm response. He says the death toll remains at 76 with no one considered missing now.

Kentucky State Parks are housing 600 displaced Kentuckians and 169 first responders.

