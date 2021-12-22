Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces new state website to help tornado victims

Gov. Beshear announces new state website to help tornado victims
Gov. Beshear announces new state website to help tornado victims(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear launched a new website Wednesday to help those impacted by the tornadoes that hit the state on December 10.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

The site includes information on government assistance programs, how to submit a claim to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and where to find temporary housing, meals and relief hotlines.

Click here to access the website.

Beshear also gave an update on storm response. He says the death toll remains at 76 with no one considered missing now.

Kentucky State Parks are housing 600 displaced Kentuckians and 169 first responders.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman killed on Savannah Drive; suspect in custody
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
Carina Horrison.
Officers: Woman arrested after video surfaces of 1-yr-old being slapped
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Affidavit released in double murder investigation
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital. (Source: Ohio Township Fire Department)
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital

Latest News

Affidavit released in double murder investigation
Affidavit released in double murder investigation
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
Home destroyed after Fort Branch fire
Home destroyed after Fort Branch fire
2 people taken to hospital after semi hits car in Warrick Co.
2 people taken to hospital after semi hits car in Warrick Co.