Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Affidavit released in double murder investigation
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Carina Horrison.
Officers: Woman arrested after video surfaces of 1-yr-old being slapped
Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations

Latest News

Suspects in Kirkwood shooting plead not guilty
Suspects in Kirkwood shooting plead not guilty
EPD: Woman killed on Savannah Drive; suspect in custody
EPD: Woman killed on Savannah Drive; suspect in custody
Suspects in Kirkwood shooting plead not guilty
Suspects in Kirkwood shooting plead not guilty
Woman sentenced in deadly Spencer Co. crash
Woman sentenced in deadly Spencer Co. crash