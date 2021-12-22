Birthday Club
Fire destroys Oakland City Eagles building

By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - An overnight fire destroyed the historic Oakland City Eagles building.

We’re learning from Oakland City Police officials that Eagles employees started to smell smoke around 10:15 Tuesday night and sometime after that is when the fire started to quickly rise.

Police say the fire started in the upstairs of the two-story building.

When our crew arrived on scene around 3 Wednesday morning, the fire was mostly out and crews were leaving the scene. However, you could still see fire glowing from the inside of the building.

We’re told by officials there were people inside at the time the fire broke out, but they say everyone evacuated quickly and no one was injured.

Multiple agencies responded to this massive fire and police are calling it a total loss.

Another thing officials are saying is that a piece of Oakland City history was lost in this fire.

Crews lefts the scene earlier but came back around 5:30 to put out hot spots and fire that is still working inside the building.

We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more.

