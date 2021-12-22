FEMA offering assistance for eligible noncitizens affected by severe storms

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - To qualify for assistance from FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, you or a member of your household must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified noncitizen.

However, undocumented families with diverse immigration status only need one family member (including a minor child) who is a U.S. citizen, non-U.S. citizen national or qualified alien who has a Social Security number to apply.

Officials say a qualified noncitizen includes:

Legal permanent resident (“green card” holder)

An asylee, refugee, or an alien whose deportation is being withheld

A noncitizen paroled into the U.S. for at least one year

A noncitizen granted conditional entry (per law in effect prior to April 1, 1980)

A Cuban/Haitian entrant  Noncitizens in the U.S. who have been abused, subject to battery or extreme cruelty by a spouse or other family/ household member, or have been a victim of a severe form of human trafficking

Noncitizens whose children have been abused and noncitizen children whose parent has been abused who fit certain criteria

Adults who don’t qualify under one of the categories above, including the undocumented, the household may still apply for and be considered for FEMA assistance if:

Another adult household member meets the eligibility criteria and certifies their citizenship status during the registration process or signs the Declaration and Release form; or

The parent or guardian of a minor child who is a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified noncitizen, applies for assistance on behalf of the child, as long as they live in the same household. The parent or legal guardian must register as the co-applicant, and the minor child must be under age 18 at the time the disaster occurred.

You can find more information on Citizenship and Immigration Status Requirements for Federal Public benefits here.

If you’re unsure of your immigration status, you can talk to an immigration expert to learn if your status falls within the immigration status requirements for FEMA disaster assistance

Voluntary organizations often offer help regardless of citizenship status. To find voluntary organizations in Kentucky:

Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit www.redcross.org/find-your-local-chapter.html

Visit www.nvoad.org to learn about other voluntary organizations

Survivors in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

You can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA app for smartphones. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or another service, give FEMA the number for that service.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 11, 2022.

FEMA is operating Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Centers in several counties. For a list, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.