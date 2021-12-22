Family copes with losing home in tornado and unborn daughter

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s not much left of one family’s home in Dawson Springs. The mom says she found out they’d lost their home after waking up from emergency surgery to save her life after losing their unborn daughter.

Before the tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Emily Zimmerman, who was seven months pregnant, was experiencing a lot of pain and decided to go to the doctor. That’s where she learned her daughter didn’t have a heartbeat, and there were further complications putting Emily’s life at risk.

She went in for emergency surgery, and that’s when the tornado hit. The baby’s father didn’t know how to break the news to Emily that their home was destroyed.

“I couldn’t think of the words to tell her we don’t have a house anymore,” said Logan Brown, the baby’s father.

They had already established a connection with their daughter, who they had named Luna.

“Already having her name picked out and getting stuff for her, it’s just been hard trying to wrap our head around it because she was seven months and we were already almost there,” said Emily. “One week she was there, and then the next week she wasn’t.”

Since the tornadoes, they’ve been living at Lake Barkley State Resort Park. The people here have given them not only a place to stay, but also food and presents for their other two children.

They say they never could have afforded to stay here otherwise, so despite everything, it’s making for a magical Christmas.

“We’ve never had a Christmas the way that it’s going to be this year and it’s amazing, that we actually get to give them so much,” said Emily.

They’re grateful to get away for a while, and for all the love they’ve received.

“The amount of support and love, we have a chance to rebuild and do something that we haven’t been able to do before,” said Logan.

Logan wanted to thank Deaconess, because even though they lost their girl, they still have her mom.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.