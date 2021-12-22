Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Family copes with losing home in tornado and unborn daughter

By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s not much left of one family’s home in Dawson Springs. The mom says she found out they’d lost their home after waking up from emergency surgery to save her life after losing their unborn daughter.

Before the tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Emily Zimmerman, who was seven months pregnant, was experiencing a lot of pain and decided to go to the doctor. That’s where she learned her daughter didn’t have a heartbeat, and there were further complications putting Emily’s life at risk.

She went in for emergency surgery, and that’s when the tornado hit. The baby’s father didn’t know how to break the news to Emily that their home was destroyed.

“I couldn’t think of the words to tell her we don’t have a house anymore,” said Logan Brown, the baby’s father.

They had already established a connection with their daughter, who they had named Luna.

“Already having her name picked out and getting stuff for her, it’s just been hard trying to wrap our head around it because she was seven months and we were already almost there,” said Emily. “One week she was there, and then the next week she wasn’t.”

Since the tornadoes, they’ve been living at Lake Barkley State Resort Park. The people here have given them not only a place to stay, but also food and presents for their other two children.

They say they never could have afforded to stay here otherwise, so despite everything, it’s making for a magical Christmas.

“We’ve never had a Christmas the way that it’s going to be this year and it’s amazing, that we actually get to give them so much,” said Emily.

They’re grateful to get away for a while, and for all the love they’ve received.

“The amount of support and love, we have a chance to rebuild and do something that we haven’t been able to do before,” said Logan.

Logan wanted to thank Deaconess, because even though they lost their girl, they still have her mom.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Affidavit released in double murder investigation
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations
Crews respond to fire at the McLean County Locker.
Crews respond to fire at McLean Co. Locker Monday morning

Latest News

Family copes with losing home in tornado and unborn daughter
Family copes with losing home in tornado and unborn daughter
Bremen family thankful for all the help after the tornadoes
Bremen family thankful for all the help after the tornadoes
COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Tri-State through Deaconess testing
COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Tri-State through Deaconess testing
Salvation Army distributes toys to hundreds of children
Salvation Army distributes toys to hundreds of children