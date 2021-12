WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities were on scene of an accident at Lynch Road and State Road 62 in Warrick County on Wednesday morning.

Our crew on the scene tells us the crash involved a semi and two cars.

The scene is now clear.

Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

