STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner says a six-year old girl died when her three-wheeler rolled on top of her.

Officials say this happened at her home in Sturgis on Tuesday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as six-year old Kennedy Curtis.

No word on what caused the ATV to overturn.

