Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert.

The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

