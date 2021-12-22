Breezy and much warmer heading into Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The big warm-up starts tomorrow, and we could even see record-setting warmth on Christmas!

Today was sunny but chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s overnight under clear skies.

We had a chilly breeze from the northwest this morning, but our winds have since turned calm. They will pick back up overnight, this time blowing warmer air up from the south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon and evening. However, it will also be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That flow of warm air will help push our temperatures in the low to mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night, we will see increasing clouds as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 40s. That is more typical of our afternoon highs this time of year, not our overnight lows.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy, and a few isolated showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Our winds will be coming from the south at around 10 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. That warm wind will send our temperatures soaring into the low 60s.

Our temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 50s Christmas Eve night, leaving mild but breezy conditions for Santa Claus’s travels through the Tri-State.

Christmas Day will be partly cloudy, and an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out. The bigger story will be our temperatures. We will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s as that surge of warm air continues to blow in from the south. Our current record high for Christmas Day is 68°, which many of you will remember because that was just two years ago on Christmas 2019, and it is very possible we will tie or break that record.

A cold front will move through our region Saturday evening, putting a stop to that warm, southerly wind and dropping our high temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s Sunday.

Another low pressure system and its adjacent warm front will bring us rain chances late Sunday night into Monday, then the cold front from that system will keep the rain chances going Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday but will drop back into the low to mid 50s by Wednesday.

