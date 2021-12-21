Birthday Club
Woman sentenced in deadly Spencer Co. crash

Amanda Huff
Amanda Huff(Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A judge has sentenced Amanda Huff to 18 years in a deadly 2019 wreck.

Authorities say that wreck happened in November near the intersection of Cherry and Washington in Dale.

They say Huff hit Eugene Hufnagel, who was on a three-wheeled scooter.

Huff was later arrested and charged with five counts.

[Suspect in deadly hit & run released to await trial]

In November 2021, the Spencer County Prosecutor said a jury found Huff guilty after an eight-day trial.

She was found of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood.

The prosecutor says 15 years of the sentence will be in the department of corrections, and the remaining three will be on probation. She’s also ordered to be in a substance abuse program.

