VHS looking for people to adopt after taking in 58 new cats

VHS takes in 58 new cats(Vanderburgh Humane Society)
By Monica Watkins and Declan Loftus
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is making a new push for adoptions after taking in a large amount of cats last week.

On Friday, Harrison County Animal Control asked the shelter to take in nearly 60 cats found at a home in Perry County.

VHS officials say the animals are still being examined to determine what care they need.

Laurie Byers with VHS tells us it will cost the shelter thousands of dollars to take care of all the new cats.

“58 cats out of Corydon. There was a hoarding situation. Some of them were in some serious health conditions,” Byers said. “There are a lot of upper respiratory infections that we’ll have to treat as well. We’re also going to have to spay and neuter all of them. But, once that’s done they’ll be up for adoption and ready for their new leash on life.”

Due to the high costs, Byers added that VHS is always accepting donations online.

To learn more information on the adoption process, you can visit the VHS website here.

