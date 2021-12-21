Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The omicron variant is hitting the u.s., with Health officials reporting the country’s first omicron-related death. President Joe Biden is set to give an update today on new challenges posed by this new variant.

We’re learning more information on last weekend’s double homicide in Evansville. Police say they first responded to reports of a child wandering the street in the middle of the night.

It’s been over a week since the deadly quad-state tornado tore through the Tri-State. Friends and Family and remembering lost loved ones.

Today officially kicks off the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The Posey County Sheriff’s deputy recovering from being shot in the head will return to Evansville today.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Victims of double murder in Evansville identified
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Crews respond to fire at the McLean County Locker.
Crews respond to fire at McLean Co. Locker Monday morning
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations

Latest News

Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies.
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies
14 News interview with Major Loren Carter of the Salvation Army.
14 News interview with Major Loren Carter of the Salvation Army
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies.
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies
New jobs coming to Lewisport
Monoclonal antibodies in short supply across nation