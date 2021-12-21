Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The omicron variant is hitting the u.s., with Health officials reporting the country’s first omicron-related death. President Joe Biden is set to give an update today on new challenges posed by this new variant.

We’re learning more information on last weekend’s double homicide in Evansville. Police say they first responded to reports of a child wandering the street in the middle of the night.

It’s been over a week since the deadly quad-state tornado tore through the Tri-State. Friends and Family and remembering lost loved ones.

Today officially kicks off the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The Posey County Sheriff’s deputy recovering from being shot in the head will return to Evansville today.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.