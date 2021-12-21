Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Santa Claus community rallies around young mom with cancer & her family

Santa Claus gives gifts to Doane family
Santa Claus gives gifts to Doane family(Claire Boyd)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - “All of  these people wanted to make sure that you and your mom and dad had a very special and memorable Christmas this year,” said Santa Claus, as he spoke Sunday with five-year-old Harper.

He arrived with a sleigh full of gifts from the family’s Amazon wish list that community members purchased.

Chelsea Doane and her husband Bryant are from Evansville, but they now live in Santa Claus with their daughter, Harper.

Friends tell us Chelsea, who is just 28-years-old, has been battling cancer for three years. She just found out it has moved to her bones and has a terminal diagnosis.

Friends say they wanted to make their Christmas a little more special. The entire thing was a big surprise.

We’ll share video of it tonight on 14 News at 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Victims of double murder in Evansville identified
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations
Crews respond to fire at the McLean County Locker.
Crews respond to fire at McLean Co. Locker Monday morning

Latest News

Salvation Army distributing food and toys for thousands of children.
Salvation Army distributes toys to hundreds of children
City of Evansville Engineer’s Office offering new way to report streetlight outages
Salvation Army distributes toys to hundreds of children.
Salvation Army distributes toys to hundreds of children
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado