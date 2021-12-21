Santa Claus community rallies around young mom with cancer & her family

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - “All of these people wanted to make sure that you and your mom and dad had a very special and memorable Christmas this year,” said Santa Claus, as he spoke Sunday with five-year-old Harper.

He arrived with a sleigh full of gifts from the family’s Amazon wish list that community members purchased.

Chelsea Doane and her husband Bryant are from Evansville, but they now live in Santa Claus with their daughter, Harper.

Friends tell us Chelsea, who is just 28-years-old, has been battling cancer for three years. She just found out it has moved to her bones and has a terminal diagnosis.

Friends say they wanted to make their Christmas a little more special. The entire thing was a big surprise.

We’ll share video of it tonight on 14 News at 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.