Posey Co. Deputy Hicks returning to Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s deputy recovering from being shot in the head will return to Evansville for additional treatment Tuesday.

The Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies will be there to welcome deputy Bryan Hicks as he arrives at Evansville Regional Airport Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

They say Hicks has been at a rehabilitation facility and has been making great progress.

Deputy Hicks was shot while responding to a welfare check in New Harmony in September.

The suspected shooter, 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire is facing an attempted murder charge.

[Previous Story: New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy]

