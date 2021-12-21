Birthday Club
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio Township Fire officials say one of their own has died.

They say Battalion Chief Mike Nichols died after a cardiac event on Monday.

Officials said Chief Nichols had 44 years of experience and joined the department in 2005.

Officials posted to Facebook saying his showing will be this Sunday at Alexander Funeral Home in Newburgh.

He is set to be buried the next day.

