Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio Township Fire officials say one of their own has died.

They say Battalion Chief Mike Nichols died after a cardiac event on Monday.

Officials said Chief Nichols had 44 years of experience and joined the department in 2005.

Officials posted to Facebook saying his showing will be this Sunday at Alexander Funeral Home in Newburgh.

He is set to be buried the next day.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.