Officers: Woman arrested after video surfaces of 1-yr-old being slapped

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she sent a video of her slapping a one-year-old repeatedly in the head.

Officers say they were called to an apartment in the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard around 1:30 Tuesday morning for an assault in progress.

At the apartment, they came into contact with 21-year-old Carina Horrison, who they say left her apartment and went into her neighbor’s.

They say Horrison initially told them she lived in her neighbor’s apartment.

Horrison’s baby’s father then arrived at the apartment to get his daughter. They say he quickly pointed out to officers that Horrison didn’t live in that apartment.

According to an affidavit, Horrison admitted to not living in the apartment before handing over the child to the father.

Officers say she was spanking her daughter because she was crying and nothing else.

However, officials say the child’s father showed officers a video that Horrison sent to him of her slapping their one-year-old in the bead several times.

Horrison faces neglect and battery charges.

