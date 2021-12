HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are 40 new full-time jobs are coming to Hancock County, Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says Commonwealth Rolled Products will invest more than $167 million dollars in its Lewisport Aluminum rolling mill.

The Governor says once this expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 900 Kentucky residents.

