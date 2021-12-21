Monoclonal antibodies in short supply across nation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The monoclonal antibodies used to treat COVID-19 through infusion or IM injections are in short supply across the nation.

Owensboro Health is urging everyone not to rely on the treatment in place of vaccination.

Health officials say they’ll continue to treat patients as long as the supply lasts.

Right now at Owensboro Health, officials say they have nearly 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The graphic below shows 16 patients are in critical care and eight are intubated.

Owensboro Health COVID numbers as of Monday, December 20. (Owensboro Health)

Owensboro Health says these numbers are from 8 Monday morning.

