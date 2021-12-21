I-69 in Martinsville opens before holiday rush

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I-69 in Martinsville is now open just in time for the holiday travel rush.

The stretch of road that was being upgraded was a major headache for people trying to get from Evansville up to Indianapolis.

Governor Holcomb cut the ribbon to open the new stretch.

That new stretch is between State Road 39, south of Martinsville to State Road 252.

State officials say the sixth and final section of the interstate is set to open in 2024.

That will connect the interstate to I-465 in Indianapolis.

