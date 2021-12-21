Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

I-69 in Martinsville opens before holiday rush

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I-69 in Martinsville is now open just in time for the holiday travel rush.

The stretch of road that was being upgraded was a major headache for people trying to get from Evansville up to Indianapolis.

Governor Holcomb cut the ribbon to open the new stretch.

That new stretch is between State Road 39, south of Martinsville to State Road 252.

State officials say the sixth and final section of the interstate is set to open in 2024.

That will connect the interstate to I-465 in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Victims of double murder in Evansville identified
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations
Crews respond to fire at the McLean County Locker.
Crews respond to fire at McLean Co. Locker Monday morning

Latest News

Salvation Army distributing food and toys for thousands of children.
Salvation Army distributing toys to hundreds of children
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies.
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies.
Ohio Township Fire Battalion Chief dies
14 News interview with Major Loren Carter of the Salvation Army.
14 News interview with Major Loren Carter of the Salvation Army