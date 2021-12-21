Birthday Club
Green River District reports 9 new COVID deaths, 462 cases Fri.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 462 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths.

That’s since the last report on Friday.

Of the new cases, officials say 228 are in Daviess County, 74 are in Henderson County, 60 are in Union County, 57 are in Ohio County, 22 are in Hancock County, 12 are in Webster County and nine are in McLean County.

They say the COVID-19 related deaths included six Daviess County residents, one McLean County resident, a Union County resident and a Webster County resident.

They say 687 people from the district have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials say the district’s seven-day average for new cases is now 131.3 cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 19,304 cases, 307 deaths, 56.64% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 6,049 cases, 96 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 9,192 cases, 220 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 5,041 cases, 90 deaths, 42.49% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 8,691 cases, 135 deaths, 54.82% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 2,624 cases, 46 deaths, 49.44% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,705 cases, 43 deaths, 52.25% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,823 cases, 46 deaths, 44,27% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,575 cases, 20 deaths, 63.05% vaccinated

