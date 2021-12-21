Clear & chilly Wednesday, breezy & much warmer by Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a cold morning filled with fog and frost, our temperatures climbed into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine!

Our winds will shift direction overnight, coming from the west-northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will fall out of the 40s and through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 20s by the end of the night under clear skies. However, that chilly breeze will drop our wind chill values into the upper teens, so bundle up if you will be out late tonight or early Wednesday!

Wednesday will be sunny but chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday night will be clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, but our wind direction will shift again, and warmer air will start flowing in from the south as we head into Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, although the clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. It will also be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That flow of warm air will help push our temperatures in the lower 50s Thursday afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be breezy and even warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s Friday and low to mid 60s Saturday! There is a slight chance of a few showers Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but that rain will be on its way out and a little sunshine will break through by Christmas morning.

A cold front will pass through on Christmas Day, ushering in slightly cooler weather for the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible Sunday afternoon and into the night with slightly better rain chances Monday into Tuesday as another low pressure system and cold front approach the Tri-State.

