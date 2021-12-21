City of Evansville Engineer’s Office offering new way to report streetlight outages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Engineer’s Office is offering a new way to report streetlight outages.

Evansville residents can report outages to the streetlights.out@evansville.in.gov email address. Officials ask you to include the location of the outage in the email.

City officials say trees or shrubs that may block a light from illuminating a street are the responsibility of CenterPoint Energy to trim.

If a tree in your neighborhood needs a trim, they say you call CenterPoint at 1-800-227-1376 or 812-791-5190. You can also contact them online.

However, if a tree needs to be removed, officials say the city’s arborist must be consulted before any action is taken.

If in doubt about trimming or removal, call the arborist at 812-436-5752.

Additional street lighting requests must go through the City of Evansville’s Engineering Office, who then will work with CenterPoint Energy to determine where lights will be added.

However, officials say Indiana State Code requires that the city provide lighting only at the intersections. The city says they do not have a separate budget for streetlights, but the contract with CenterPoint Energy allows for a limited number of lights to be installed each year.

They say the city maintains a request list, with the highest priority given to those at the intersections and then to lights requested for other areas. Lighting in alleyways has the lowest priority and is rarely installed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.