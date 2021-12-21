Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Last week, we shared with you the story of Clara Lutz, who was watching her 15-month-old and 3-month-old grandbabies when the tornado hit Dawson Springs.

[2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub]

In an effort to protect them from the storm, she put them in the bathtub with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible.

But, the tornado destroyed the home and ripped the tub out of Clara’s hands.

She had no idea where it landed, and searched for anyone who could help.

Two sheriff’s deputies and two community members were out in the wreckage.

In their search through the debris, they found the overturned bathtub, with the babies inside.

“I just heard the sound of crying or screaming coming from a distance,” said Deputy Troy Blue.

Two of the men lifted the bathtub, while Deputy Trent Arnold and another man pulled the babies from the tub.

Body cam footage from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office revealed the moment where the babies were found and returned to their grandmother.

Arnold says he feels her preparation helped save the babies’ lives.

“The actions that the grandmother took in placing the blankets and the pillows, all of that stuff around those kids, I think that may have been what made the difference,” said Arnold.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.