Winter Begins: 9:59 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming sunny with above average high temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear, and cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Wednesday night, mostly clear and cold. Low temps in the upper 20s.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps ascending into the lower 50s.

