EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming sunny with above average high temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear, and cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Wednesday night, mostly clear and cold. Low temps in the upper 20s.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps ascending into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.