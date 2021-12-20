West Side Nut Club returning to W. Ky. for tornado cleanup

Birthday Club
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club is planning a second trip to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery efforts.

They say this trip will be to Dawson Springs.

There will be approximately 150 volunteers and more 30 pieces of heavy equipment heading down to Hopkins County.

Nut Club members say they are meeting at the Bristol-Myer’s parking lot at 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Last week, they sent help down to Bremen.

