UE basketball not playing until after New Year due to COVID.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville says their program will remain in pause with what they call ongoing COVID developments.

Officials say the team will not travel to Dallas for Tuesday’s scheduled game at SMU.

The program says they’ll temporarily halt all team activities.

The aces are not expected to return to the hardwood until after the new year when they play Northern Iowa.

