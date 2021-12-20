Salvation Army helps families impacted by tornado at Earlington Elementary

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army spent time at Earlington Elementary School Monday - helping families impacted by tornadoes.

The group loaded the gym with toys and gift cards for displaced families.

They also brought food, clothing and supplies donated by the community.

Major Bobby Jackson says the community has been great with helping those in need, and the Salvation Army wanted to help make sure the kids still had Christmas presents under the tree.

“A lot of the supplies here - clothing, food - was donations from the community, people outside the community bringing it in,” says Major Jackson. “Our building is also full of items that were donated here locally. So, having all these things already in place, we felt the best way to utilize the resources available to the Salvation Army was to address Christmas.”

The Salvation Army will be in Dawson Springs Tuesday and in Bremen on Wednesday.

