Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a double murder in Evansville. They say it happened over the weekend on Lodge Avenue and one suspect is in custody.

An arrest has been made in an investigation involving a toddler burned in Owensboro. As we reported last January, a one-year-old child was found badly burned in the 500 block of Orchard Street.

At least 78 Kentuckians have lost their lives due to tornadoes that hit multiple states over a week ago. Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on recovery efforts.

45 states have now reported at least one positive omicron case. Now, Indiana is included on that list.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Jones IV
Man arrested for double murder in Evansville
Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Joshua Sartore
Deputies: Dad took young son to drug deal where gun was pulled
Evansville Police looking for armed robbery suspects
Jimmy Benton
Man arrested for looting in Hopkins Co.