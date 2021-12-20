Birthday Club
McLean Co. girls basketball team holding toy drive for kids affected by deadly storms

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The McLean County girls basketball team will be holding a toy drive for kids affected by the deadly storms.

It’ll happen during the Kentucky-Indiana Basketball Classic on Monday and Tuesday.

That’s at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

If you’d like to donate, officials say any toys will do for the younger kids.

For the older kids, they’re asking for gift cards for clothing stores, movie theaters or electronic stores.

The shootout runs all day and evening Monday and Tuesday at the Sportscenter.

