Man arrested for double murder in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are investigating a double murder.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue.

Police say they found two victims inside a home that had been shot and killed.

They say children were also in the home, but were not hurt.

Police say they were able to identify 29-year-old Arthur Lee Jones IV as the suspect.

He’s been booked in jail and charged with two counts of murder.

This is a developing story.

Arthur Lee Jones IV (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Double murder (WFIE)

