Man arrested for double murder in Evansville
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are investigating a double murder.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue.
Police say they found two victims inside a home that had been shot and killed.
They say children were also in the home, but were not hurt.
Police say they were able to identify 29-year-old Arthur Lee Jones IV as the suspect.
He’s been booked in jail and charged with two counts of murder.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.