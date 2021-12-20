Birthday Club
Man arrested for double murder in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are investigating a double murder.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue.

Police say they found two victims inside a home that had been shot and killed.

They say children were also in the home, but were not hurt.

Police say they were able to identify 29-year-old Arthur Lee Jones IV as the suspect.

He’s been booked in jail and charged with two counts of murder.

This is a developing story.

Arthur Lee Jones IV
Arthur Lee Jones IV(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Double murder
Double murder(WFIE)

