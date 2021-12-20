Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KSP warns Kentuckians about fraudulent disaster relief workers

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is warning people to be on the look out for fraudulent disaster relief workers after receiving multiple complaints.

Authorities say if you were affected by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky, you need to be aware of scams.

KSP says these people are posing themselves as FEMA representatives, American Red Cross workers, insurance adjusters or contractors.

They say the following are things you should be on the look out for:

1. Legit FEMA reps carry official ID badges with photo ID’s. They will also have your FEMA application number.

2. FEMA and US Small Business Administration reps never charge applicants for disaster assistance or inspections.

3. They never promise a disaster grant in return for payment.

4. They are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Victims of double murder in Evansville identified
Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Joshua Sartore
Deputies: Dad took young son to drug deal where gun was pulled
Evansville Police looking for armed robbery suspects
Jimmy Benton
Man arrested for looting in Hopkins Co.

Latest News

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations
Gov. Beshear provides update on tornado damage, coronavirus
Gov. Beshear provides update on tornado damage, coronavirus
FEMA moves location of Dawson Springs mobile registration center
FEMA moves location of Dawson Springs mobile registration center