Form created for Bremen residents impacted by Western Ky. tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Bremen wants to know how residents were impacted by a storm that hit Western Kentucky on Dec. 10.

An online form has been created that asks for your basic information - name, address, phone number. Then, the city wants to know what your biggest needs are.

The city wants to know things like your access to food, clothes or shelter.

The bottom line on the form has a space for any other information people might want to give the city.

You can find that form here.

