FEMA moves location of Dawson Springs mobile registration center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The FEMA mobile registration center in Dawson Springs has moved to a new location.

Officials with FEMA say that new location is at the Dawson Springs Library. That’s at 103 W. Ramsey St, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.

There’s also a mobile center at Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church in Muhlenberg County. That’s at State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372.

Operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Officials say FEMA personnel at the centers can help residents who were affected by the severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance.

They say those impacted and in need of assistance should do the following:

Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362

If you use a TTY: 1-800-462-7585

Please have the following available when you call:

Your address and zip code

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information (if available)

Social Security Number

Phone number where you can be reached

Address where you can get mail or an email address to receive electronic notifications

Direct Deposit Information

Bank account type, account number and bank routing number

Information to keep after call:

You will be given a 9-digit FEMA registration number. You will need this number for future communication with FEMA

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 11, 2022.

Officials say FEMA financial assistance may include money for uninsured losses such as temporary housing, basic home repair or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.

