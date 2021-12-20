Birthday Club
Dispatch: Morning wrecks cause traffic build-up on Twin Bridge

Traffic backed up on the sound bound Twin Bridge.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatchers tell us traffic is building up on the southbound Twin Bridge due to a couple of morning accidents.

They say there is reported ice on the bridge.

Dispatchers say they are two reported crashes that are causing traffic to build up.

The told us calls about the accidents started coming in around 6:30.

Drivers should expect some delays for their morning commute.

