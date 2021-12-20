Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations

INDIANA (WFIE) - Deaconess health officials released an updated count of their hospitalized COVID patients Monday morning.

They say they currently have a total of 92 COVID patients hospitalized. They say 75 of those are not vaccinated. They say 17 hospitalized patients are vaccinated.

Of those who are in the hospital, officials say 41 are in the ICU and 25 patients are on ventilators.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that it has detected the Omicron variant of Covid-19. IDOH says it was collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident on Dec. 9.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 36,203 cases, 503 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,139 cases, 145 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,889 cases, 198 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,082 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,282 cases, 45 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,481 cases, 121 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,806 cases, 49 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,679 cases, 45 deaths

