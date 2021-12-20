Birthday Club
Deaconess updates COVID patient hospitalizations

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Deaconess health officials released an updated count of their hospitalized COVID patients Monday morning.

They say they currently have a total of 92 COVID patients hospitalized. They say 75 of those are not vaccinated. They say 17 hospitalized patients are vaccinated.

Of those who are in the hospital, officials say 41 are in the ICU and 25 patients are on ventilators.

COVID hospitalizations in Deaconess hospitals.
COVID hospitalizations in Deaconess hospitals.(Deaconess Facebook page.)

The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that it has detected the Omicron variant of Covid-19. IDOH says it was collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident on Dec. 9.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 36,203 cases, 503 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 9,139 cases, 145 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 12,889 cases, 198 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,082 cases, 54 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,282 cases, 45 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 7,481 cases, 121 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,806 cases, 49 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,679 cases, 45 deaths

