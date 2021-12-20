Birthday Club
Bremen Elementary School serving meals for those impacted by tornado

Damage in Bremen
Damage in Bremen(Greg Lamb)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Bremen Elementary School says they will be open Dec. 20 and 21 from 9am-5pm.  

They have food available to be delivered or meals on site for those affected by the tornado or any volunteer or first responder.

Officials say they currently have all the supplies to meet immediate needs in our area, and they ask that you do not sent any items to them or any other Muhlenberg County drop off sites.

They say they are in the transition process of moving supplies and food service to another community location, but food service will stay at BES until Dec. 24.

They say due to the overwhelming support of the community, no more Christmas items are needed at Muhlenberg North Middle School.  

North Middle will be communicating with families affected by the tornado about gift pickup and/or delivery.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, you can do so here with Venmo.

In-person donations can be made at the Central City City Building, and the Central City Tourism Office, and all Muhlenberg County banks.

Please make checks payable to: Muhlenberg County Long Term Disaster Relief Fund (MCLTDRC)

Checks can also be mailed to:

MCLTDRC

P O Box 1025

Central City, KY 42330

Click here for more ways to help.

