Another frosty night possible, big warm-up by Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today started off frosty with temperatures in the low 20s, then we climbed into the low to mid 40s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine! This cool and quiet weather will hang around for a couple more days, but there are some changes on the way before Christmas.

Our temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 20s by the end of the night under just a few passing clouds. Areas of frost may develop again overnight, so I would give yourself an extra couple of minutes to defrost your car and watch for some isolated slick spots late tonight and early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and just a few degrees warmer than today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s, but the wind will also pick up Tuesday night, coming from the west-northwest at around 6 to 11 mph. That breeze will likely drop our wind chill values into the upper teens.

Wednesday will be sunny, but our temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s to around 40°. A weak warm front will pass through our region Wednesday night. That front is not expected to bring us any rain, but it will change our wind direction.

Thursday and Friday will both be breezy, but it will be a warm wind coming up from the south. That will help push our temperatures into the low 50s Thursday and the low 60s on Christmas Eve!

A cold front will move through our region on Christmas Eve. That will bring us a slight chance of rain, mainly Friday afternoon and evening, and it will usher in slightly cooler air for Christmas Day.

Christmas Day is trending mostly sunny, breezy and dry with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s Christmas morning and highs in the mid 50s that afternoon.

Our high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s Sunday and Monday, but another weather system will bring us more clouds and a slight chance of rain both days.

