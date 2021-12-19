Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Volunteers put to work after deadly storms

By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WFIE) - After all the devastation in western Kentucky, it will take a lot of work to put it back together again.

Organizers in Dawson Springs tell us hundreds of volunteers have been coming each day to help.

They start the day by checking in at a tent just off exit 92 and getting a place to go and a job to do.

One volunteer says they’ve had about 300 people volunteering each day since Sunday just for clean-up, that doesn’t include any search and rescue operations. She says it shows the best side of the country.

”I’ve said this time and time again, I don’t care how divided people want to believe our country is, it’s not at all. This is really what the United States of America is because people have come to help. It’s been great, it’s really great,” said volunteer Suzanne Duncan.

She says the cold and the rain haven’t been enough to slow down those eager to help.

They say they’re still eager for help, so if you’re interested in volunteering, just come to the white tent off exit 92, and they’ll tell you where to go.

They say if you’re planning on volunteering with a big group, to call the emergency management agency beforehand.

The number is (270) 825-5024.

[Here are other ways help tornado damaged areas in Kentucky]

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Dubois Co. crash, another critical
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
UPDATE: 1 of 3 Kirkwood Dr. shooting victims dies
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation

Latest News

Jimmy Benton
Man arrested for looting in Hopkins Co.
Sen. Mitch McConnell in Dawson Springs
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Dawson Springs after tornado outbreak
Car caught in high water
Crews make several high water rescues
Sen. McConnell tours Dawson Springs damage
Sen. McConnell tours Dawson Springs damage