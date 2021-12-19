Volunteers put to work after deadly storms

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WFIE) - After all the devastation in western Kentucky, it will take a lot of work to put it back together again.

Organizers in Dawson Springs tell us hundreds of volunteers have been coming each day to help.

They start the day by checking in at a tent just off exit 92 and getting a place to go and a job to do.

One volunteer says they’ve had about 300 people volunteering each day since Sunday just for clean-up, that doesn’t include any search and rescue operations. She says it shows the best side of the country.

”I’ve said this time and time again, I don’t care how divided people want to believe our country is, it’s not at all. This is really what the United States of America is because people have come to help. It’s been great, it’s really great,” said volunteer Suzanne Duncan.

She says the cold and the rain haven’t been enough to slow down those eager to help.

They say they’re still eager for help, so if you’re interested in volunteering, just come to the white tent off exit 92, and they’ll tell you where to go.

They say if you’re planning on volunteering with a big group, to call the emergency management agency beforehand.

The number is (270) 825-5024.

