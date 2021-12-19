Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Dawson Springs after tornado outbreak

DASWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The cleanup from last Friday night’s deadly tornado, continued in Dawson Springs this weekend, and as it did, another high-profile politician was in town.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell saw for himself the devastation in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

The Republican Senate minority leader spoke with Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley and other residents at the City Park. He pledged that he would do his very best to help provide funding for as long as they can throughout the long recovery effort.

“Looking forward is what happens after 30 days. The mayor and the judge tell me the federal government pretty much picks up the tab for the first 30 days, and then the challenge becomes how do you rebuild and what kind of assistance is available for that. At the federal level, we’ll be working with them to try to figure out what funds are potentially available.”

McConnell says he spoke with President Biden earlier this week and says he’s pleased with his response to the disaster.

